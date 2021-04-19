Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE

The series premieres May 6 on HBO Max.

Apr. 19, 2021  

HBO Max will debut the new six-episode Max Original comedy series THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE, starring Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live," "Michael Che Matters").

Watch the trailer below!

This groundbreaking new original comedy series uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from Michael's perspective.

Fellow SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost lend their talents along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.

THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Irony Point with Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle and Oz Rodriguez serving as executive producers.

