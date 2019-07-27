VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of TOM CLANCY'S JACK RYAN

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is back for season two! Check out the new trailer below!

The second season does not yet have a premiere date.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is a reinvention of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, a character who has been portrayed in feature films by various Hollywood stars. The series follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that throws him into the center of a treacherous stratagem with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

An Amazon Prime Exclusive Series, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is an action-packed spy thriller that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats through every twist and turn.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan also features Wendell Pierce (Ray Donovan, The Wire.) Executive producing with Bay at Platinum Dunes are Andrew Form (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Brad Fuller, as well as Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, Star Trek Beyond), and Marcy Ross (Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon), along with Mace Neufeld (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Sum of All Fears and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) and co-executive producer Lindsey Springer.





