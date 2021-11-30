VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SELLING TAMPA on Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for Selling Tampa! The new series is set to launch on December 15. Meet the ladies of Allure Realty who are heating things up in Tampa's luxury real estate market.

Set in Florida's Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on dominating the Tampa market. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

The key cast features Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

Watch the new trailer here: