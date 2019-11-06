VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Reimagined Peter Pan Film WENDY

Article Pixel Nov. 6, 2019  

The classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in the ragtag epic WENDY, from Benh Zeitlin, director of BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD. Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.

Watch the trailer below!

Wendy stars Tommie Lynn Milazzo and Shay Walker and will be released on February 28, 2020, by FOX Searchlight Pictures.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



