VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PRETTY SMART on Netflix

Netflix has released a first look at its new original series, Pretty Smart, premiering on October 8!

After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea (Emily Osment) - a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist - is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant (Gregg Sulkin), a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana (Cinthya Carmon), a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), a social media influencer. But Chelsea's tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family.

The first season will consist of 10, 30-minute episodes. Kourtney Kang, Pamela Fryman, Jim Brandon, Brian Singleton, Jack Dolgen, and Doug Mand serve as executive producers on the show.

Watch the new trailer below: