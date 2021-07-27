Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING on Hulu!

The series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, premieres August 31.

Jul. 27, 2021  

The first three episodes of "Only Murders In The Building" premiere August 31 on Hulu. New episodes stream Tuesdays.

Watch the trailer below!

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. "Only Murders In The Building" follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex SECRETS OF the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

