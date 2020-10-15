VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for NO MAN'S LAND on Hulu

No Man’s Land dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war.

No Man's Land dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, IN SEARCH OF his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS' biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine's journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look at the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

Watch the trailer below!



No Man's Land stars Félix Moati (The French Dispatch, Le grand bain), Mélanie Thierry (La Douleur, Au revoir là-haut) and James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, The Following, Rome) alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, François Caron and Céline Samie.



The series is co-created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria), Maria Feldman (False Flag), Eitan Mansuri (When Heroes Fly), and Amit Cohen (False Flag) and written by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia (Commes des rois, Les conquérants). Oded Ruskin (False Flag) will serve as the director for all 8 episodes. NO MAN'S LAND is produced by Maria Feldman for Masha Productions, Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Christian Vesper for Fremantle and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You