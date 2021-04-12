VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MYTHIC QUEST Season Two

Apple TV+ TODAY released the global trailer for the sophomore season of "Mythic Quest," the critically hailed Apple Original workplace comedy series from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The first two episodes of the nine-episode second season will premiere globally on Friday, May 7 exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter. The new trailer is unveiled ahead of the premiere of "Everlight," a special standalone episode from season one of "Mythic Quest" that will make its global debut this Friday, April 16 on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer for season two below!

The award-winning ensemble cast of "Mythic Quest" is set to return for season two, and will be joined by new guest stars including multi-platinum artist Snoop Dogg, "Drunk History" creator, comedian, actor Derek Waters, and more.

"Mythic Quest" follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). The second season will also feature ensemble cast members Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs.

"Mythic Quest" is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

