VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MOON MANOR Film

The trailer for the new film Moon Manor has been released. The film is set to be released in theaters and on demand on March 11.

On his last day alive, Jimmy (James Carrozo, actor + LGBT activist) will show his estranged brother, salt-of-the earth caretaker, sharp-witted death doula, a novice obituary writer, a cosmic being, and the guests at his FUNeral that sometimes the art of living just may be the art of dying.

An exploration of what it means to have a "good death" and inspired by the life stories of 84-year-old lead actor James Carrozo, Moon Manor is the debut feature from female filmmaking duo KnifeRock, and marks the first original score by Coldplay producers The Dream Team.

The film also stars Debra Wilson, Richard Riehle, Lou Taylor Pucci, Reshma Gajjar, Galen Howard, Ricki Lake, Heather Morris, Gayle Rankin, and Whitmer Thomas.

James "Jimmy" Carrozo has been acting, singing, dancing and doing comedy for most of his 84 years. He's acted on Broadway (HAIR, Jesus Christ Superstar), national tours as the comedy team of Granat and Carrozo, and world tours on cruise ships (writer, producer and star of on-board productions). His recent credits includes starring roles in commercials for Fuji Film, Lexus and Dollar Shave Club, and music videos for Vince Staples and Kanye West. Moon Manor is Jimmy's first feature film and fulfills his childhood dream of making a movie of his life.

Watch the new trailer here: