VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MONEY HEIST Part 5 Volume 2 on Netflix

Only one month remains until the end of the heist, when the world will discover the fate of The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang. Today, Netflix debuted the final trailer for La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5: Volume 2, which premieres globally on December 3.

Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) is dead and the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain, wounded but dangerous as ever. Facing their darkest hour yet, the gang hatches a bold new plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor may have made the biggest mistake of his life.

Cast includes: Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna and Najwa Nimri, among others.

Watch the new trailer here: