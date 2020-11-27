VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MARIAH CAREY'S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Apple TV+ and Mariah Carey today released the official trailer for "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," giving a first look at the epic holiday extravaganza that will launch globally on Friday, December 4 exclusively on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below!

Featuring Carey and a stellar line-up of superstars including Tiffany Haddish Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, along with a special appearance by Carey's nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, the Special finds the world faced with a holiday cheer crisis, which the North Pole knows only one person can solve: Santa's great friend, Mariah Carey . Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.

The soundtrack single and new music video for "Oh Santa!," co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson , will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms December 4. The companion soundtrack to the Special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of "Sleigh Ride." The soundtrack will be available exclusively on Apple Music December 4, and all other platforms on December 11.

The holiday event will premiere globally on Apple TV+, which has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 122 awards nominations and 39 wins and accolades in its first year.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com , for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple and see the full list of supported devices

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (18 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. She recently published her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey , which debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list. An inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Carey is a singer/songwriter/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, Billboard's "Icon Award," the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," the Ivor Novello Award for "PRS for Music Special International Award," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few-with her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Carey's ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. In 2009, Carey was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels ' "Precious." Carey went on to appear in Daniels' ensemble piece "The Butler" (2013). A Congressional Award recipient, Carey has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Carey founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. Carey continues to be represented by Roc Nation, CAA and Imprint PR.

