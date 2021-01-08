Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for MALCOLM & MARIE on Netflix

The film will be released on February 5th.

Jan. 8, 2021  

Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what's sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

Watch the trailer for "Malcolm & Marie" below!

Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future.

