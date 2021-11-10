Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 15

The new season premieres on December 15 on FXX.

Nov. 10, 2021  

FX's original comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back for its 15th season this December 15, so get ready for more depraved schemes from Philly's favorite bar owners.

The Gang returns to Paddy's Pub with Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito).

In the 14th Season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the Gang went to extremes. Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene. The show is produced by FX Productions.

Watch the new trailer here:

