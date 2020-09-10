VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for IDIOT PRAYER, from Nick Cave
Cinema tickets are now on sale in over 20 countries.
Cinema tickets are now on sale in over 20 countries to watch the extended version of Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, screening globally from November 5. Book cinema tickets at nickcave.com/idiotprayer
Watch the trailer below!
Pre-order the album now at nickcave.com/idiotprayer
Following the extraordinary response to the online streaming event in July, audiences will have another chance to experience Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace as it screens in cinemas globally via Trafalgar Releasing from November 5. The cinematic release of this remarkable and compelling film will be followed by an album on November 20, available on vinyl, CD and streaming services worldwide.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Former RENT Cast Members Sing 'Will I?' with Arts Workers for Federal Relief
- VIDEO: 100 Artists Perform 'Will I?' in Times Square For Be An #ArtsHero
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 9- GLEE Premieres on Fox with a Cast of Broadway Favorites!
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga