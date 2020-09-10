VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for IDIOT PRAYER, from Nick Cave

Cinema tickets are now on sale in over 20 countries.

Cinema tickets are now on sale in over 20 countries to watch the extended version of Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, screening globally from November 5. Book cinema tickets at nickcave.com/idiotprayer

Watch the trailer below!

Pre-order the album now at nickcave.com/idiotprayer



Following the extraordinary response to the online streaming event in July, audiences will have another chance to experience Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace as it screens in cinemas globally via Trafalgar Releasing from November 5. The cinematic release of this remarkable and compelling film will be followed by an album on November 20, available on vinyl, CD and streaming services worldwide.

