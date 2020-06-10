VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for FREEDIA GOT A GUN

Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder (RuPaul's Drag Race) debuts the official trailer for "Freedia Got A Gun" ahead of film's premiere at AFI Docs 2020 Virtual Film Festival.

"Freedia Got A Gun" depicts gun violence in New Orleans through the eyes of local hero and international bounce legend Big Freedia, who lost her brother to gun violence. In addition to showcasing Freedia's personal journey with her city's longstanding history of gun violence, the documentary depicts additional narratives from mothers, fathers, and children who have been personally affected by the epidemic - one that continues to disproportionately harm Black communities. Though their experiences may differ, they all share a common goal: to make the streets safer for the next generation.

Freedia Got A Gun premieres June 20, 2020 at the AFI Docs 2020 Virtual Film Festival.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


