VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for DISENCHANTMENT Part Three on Netflix

Don't mess with mommy. Disenchantment Part 3 coming in 2020.

Watch the promo below!

Disenchantment is a satirical fantasy animated sitcom created by Matt Groening. Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, the series follows the story of Bean, a rebellious and alcoholic princess, her naïve elf companion Elfo, and her destructive "personal demon" Luci.

