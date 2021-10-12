VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Apple TV+ Limited Series THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR

Apple TV+ TODAY debuted the trailer for "The Shrink Next Door," the highly anticipated limited series starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. The first three episodes of the eight-episode limited series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 12, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday thereafter through December 17.

Inspired by true events and an original podcast of the same name, "The Shrink Next Door" follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Casey Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike enticing offerings, his hard-headed sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) is not.

Directed by Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick,""The Eyes of Tammy Faye") and Jesse Peretz ("High Fidelity," "GLOW"), and based on the script by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett ("Succession"), "The Shrink Next Door" hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series is based on the No. 1 new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

In addition to starring, Ferrell and Rudd also serve as executive producers on the project. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Pritchett executive produces in addition to writing, and director Michael Showalter executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions.

Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart for Wondery, and Jared Sandberg, KATIE Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media, will serve as executive producers, with the podcast's host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

Apple TV+ is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 154 wins and 523 awards nominations.

Watch the trailer here: