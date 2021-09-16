VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Alicia Keys' New Docuseries NOTED

As 15-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon Alicia Keys was fresh off of her AK20 celebration of her smash debut album Songs In A Minor and putting the finishing touches on her eighth and most exciting album to date, Keys captured it all for an intimate performance docuseries for YouTube Originals, "Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories."

Produced by Keys, "Noted" is a four-part documentary series filled with breathtaking, introspective moments and visual displays. Informed by life defining memories and meaningful conversations with artists and loved ones, Keys brings viewers into a whole new experience combining the documentary and performance worlds in a way fans never have seen before. All four episodes will premiere for free Thursday, September 30th only on Alicia Keys' official YouTube Channel.

"Noted" comes at a very exciting time for Keys as she just released her new single "LALA" last week featuring Swae Lee (stream here). "LALA" demonstrates Keys at her best, owning her lane as only the musical genius can, and fans can watch Alicia being her best and boldest and rawest she's ever been in "Noted."

Following the release of "LALA," Keys returned to the MTV VMAs stage for the debut live performance of the song with her hometown, New York City, shining behind her. The next day, Alicia radiated beauty and elegance as she stepped onto the carpet at the 2021 MET Gala wearing AZ Factory and Van Cleef & Arpels and later celebrated the night, her new single, and her husband's birthday with an exclusive soiree attended by Elon Musk and Michael Jordan, among many of the most illustrious creative artists of today.

"Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories" is directed by TT The Artist. The series is produced by Alicia Keys, Jason Bergh and Westbrook Media's Lukas Kaiser, Brad Haugen and Jae Trevits.

Watch the trailer here: