VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Apple TV+'s BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD'S A LITTLE BLURRY

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the film offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"

Watch the trailer below!

"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

