VIDEO: Watch the Opening Minutes of Jason Segel's DISPATCHES FROM ELSEWHERE

AMC today released the opening minutes from the highly anticipated premiere episode of Dispatches From Elsewhere, created by and starring Jason Segel. The upcoming anthology series is set to debut with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2 on AMC. The premiere episode will air Sunday, March 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c, following The Walking Dead, with the second episode airing the next night in the series' regular time slot on Monday, March 2 at 10pm ET/9c, following Better Call Saul.

View the opening minutes of the series premiere below!

The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives, but they can't quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance - or perhaps it's by design - when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.

Starring alongside Segel are Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Sally Field, Academy Award®-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-GRAMMY Award®-winner André Benjamin and rising star Eve Lindley.

The AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones.





