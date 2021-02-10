VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MARRIAGE OR MORTGAGE on Netflix

Married or single, we've all heard it. "You could buy a house for the price of that wedding!" But have you ever stopped to think, what if you actually did?

Watch the trailer for "Marriage or Mortgage" below!

Nashville-based wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes are here to help couples make this decision. Sarah, a hopeless romantic who spared no expense planning her own wedding, evidently shares the same sentiment as many of her brides and grooms...your wedding day is the most important and happiest day of your life, and the memories you make are priceless. But when you ask twice-divorced Nichole, if it doesn't make dollars it doesn't make sense! Nichole will tell you that a set of sparkling new house keys is the most romantic (and practical!) decision any couple can make. Sarah and Nichole will come armed with their strong opinions and best sales strategies to win a newly engaged couple over to their side.

