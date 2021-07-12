VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for FBOY ISLAND on HBO Max!

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming Max Original reality dating series FBOY ISLAND, hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser ("The Nikki Glaser Podcast," nationwide comedy tour "One Night with Nikki Glaser").

Watch the trailer below!

The first three episodes of the ten-episode series debut THURSDAY, JULY 29 on HBO Max, followed by three additional episodes on August 5, leading up to the final four episodes on August 12.

The series concept was created by Elan Gale ("The Bachelor" franchise) with Sam Dean (HBO Max's "12 Dates of Christmas," "Love is Blind") as showrunner. FBOY ISLAND, from STXalternative, filmed earlier this year in the Cayman Islands.



FBOY ISLAND follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig, who move to a tropical island where they're joined by 24 men - 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be REVEALED - who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who the women ultimately choose. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?



