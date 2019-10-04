VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH!

Led by Gay Chorus Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and joined by The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir; the tour brings a message of music, love and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. Over 300 singers travelled from Mississippi to Tennessee through the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma. They performed in churches, community centers and concert halls in hopes of uniting us in a time of difference. THE JOURNEY also challenges Tim and other Chorus members who fled the South to confront their own fears, pain and prejudices on a journey towards reconciliation. The conversations and connections that emerge offer a glimpse of a less divided America, where the things that divide us-faith, politics, sexual identity-are set aside by the soaring power of music, humanity and a little drag.

The upcoming documentary will be released theatrically on November 1st.

Watch the trailer below!





