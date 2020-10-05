VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for FREE GUY, Starring Ryan Reynolds

A new trailer from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film “Free Guy” debuts today.

A new trailer from 20th Century Studios' upcoming feature film "Free Guy" debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story-one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

Watch the trailer below!

Also starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, "Free Guy" is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers. "Free Guy" opens in U.S. theaters on December 11, 2020.

