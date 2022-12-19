Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the New THE FABELMANS Featurette

The Fablemans is now playing in theaters and at home.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Steven Spielberg and John Williams reminisce about their legendary collaboration and friendship over the past 50 years.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's Lincoln and Munich.

The film is produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger p.g.a. (West Side Story, The Post), Steven Spielberg p.g.a. and Tony Kushner p.g.a. The film is executive produced by Carla Raij (Maestro, co-producer West Side Story) and Josh McLaglen (Free Guy, Logan).

The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children, and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.

The ensemble cast includes Oscar® nominee Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Inherent Vice) as Sammy's paternal grandmother, Hadassah Fabelman; Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, 13 Hours) as Sammy's sister Reggie; Robin Bartlett (Moonstruck, Lean on Me) as Sammy's maternal grandmother Tina Schildkraut and Keeley Karsten (Hunters, Evil Lives Here) as Sammy's sister Natalie.

The music is by five-time Academy Award® winner John Williams (Schindler's List, Jaws), the costume designer is two-time Oscar® winner Mark Bridges (The Artist, Phantom Thread) and the production designer is two-time Oscar® winner Rick Carter (Lincoln, Avatar).

The Fabelmans is edited by three-time Academy Award® winner Michael Kahn ace (Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List) and Sarah Broshar (West Side Story, The Post). The film's director of photography is two-time Academy Award® winner Janusz Kaminski (Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan).

Watch the new featurette here:

VIDEO: Watch the New THE FABELMANS Featurette
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



