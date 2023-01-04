Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer

The new film is set to be released in theaters on April 21.

Jan. 04, 2023  

New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, "Evil Dead Rise," from writer/director Lee Cronin ("The Hole in the Ground"). The new film is set to be released on April 21, 2023.

The movie stars Lily Sullivan ("I Met a Girl," "Barkskins"), Alyssa Sutherland ("The Mist," "Vikings"), Morgan Davies ("Storm Boy," "The End"), Gabrielle Echols ("Reminiscence") and introducing Nell Fisher ("Northspur").

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, "Evil Dead Rise" tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

"Evil Dead Rise" is produced by Rob Tapert ("Ash vs Evil Dead," "Don't Breathe") and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend and "Ash" himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.

Cronin is joined behind the camera by director of photography Dave Garbett ("Z for Zachariah," "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans"), production designer Nick Bassett ("Guns Akimbo," "Sweet Tooth"), editor Bryan Shaw ("Ash vs Evil Dead," "Spartacus") and costume designer Sarah Voon ("Chasing Great," "Inside"), with a score by Stephen McKeon ("The Hole in the Ground," "Primeval").

A New Line Cinema / Renaissance Pictures presentation of a Pacific Renaissance and WILD Atlantic Pictures production, "Evil Dead Rise" will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in NORTH AMERICA on April 21, 2023 and internationally beginning 19 April 2023.

Watch the new trailer here:






