VIDEO: Watch the Couch Gag in the All-New Episode of THE SIMPSONS

Get Extreme With "the Extremesons" In an all-new couch gag on "The Simpsons." From animator Michal Socha, The Couch Gag airs in an all-new episode of "The Simpsons" this Sunday, April 19 @ 8/7c on FOX.

Watch below!

In the episode, Cletus becomes a helium tycoon. Meanwhile, Maggie reunites with baby Hudson from Playdate with Destiny.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 31st season this year.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.





