VIDEO: Watch the Best of Zac Efron on TODAY SHOW!

Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  

The actor has stopped by TODAY over the years to talk about his projects, including "The Lucky One" in 2012 and "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" in 2016. He also discussed his 2017 role in "Baywatch."

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch the Best of Zac Efron on TODAY SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt And Kelly Clarkson Sing An Original Arrangement of 'Make You Feel My Love'
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Takes on Giuliani in MAMMA MIA! Song Parody
  • VIDEO: Watch Camila Mendes Perform 'All That Jazz' on RIVERDALE
  • VIDEO: See Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, & Jeremy Jordan in the AMERICAN SON Trailer