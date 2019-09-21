VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

The all new trailer for Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street has been released. Check it out below!

SCREAM QUEEN: MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET is a documentary that sets the record straight about the controversial sequel to A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, which ended Mark Patton's acting career, just as it was about to begin. Scream Queen follows Patton as he travels to horror conventions across the U.S.

Each new city unwraps a chapter from his life that is met with equal parts joyful and bittersweet detail, as he attempts to make peace with his past and embrace his legacy as cinema's first male "scream queen." Scream Queen also finds Patton confronting Freddy's Revenge cast and crew for the first time, including co-stars Robert Rusler, Kim Myers and Clu Gulager, as well as Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

For more information, visit https://www.screamqueendocumentary.com/.





