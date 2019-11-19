VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for V WARS on Netflix

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

A doctor is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires. From the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson.

Watch the trailer for "V Wars" here!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



