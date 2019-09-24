VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for Season Two of THE ROOKIE on ABC!

Season two of ABC's "The Rookie" premieres Sunday, Oct. 9. Watch a trailer for the season below!

In the season two premiere, danger is ever-present as the officers of the Mid-Wilshire precinct grapple with the aftermath of a plotted attack on the city of Los Angeles, leaving Officer Bradford fighting for his life.

Flash forward two weeks and the rookies receive the shocking results of their latest training exam, leaving one officer questioning what the future holds. Meanwhile, tension develops at home as Nolan and Lopez advance in their relationships with Jessica and Wesley.

