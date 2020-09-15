VIDEO: Watch a Season Two Trailer for ELI ROTH'S HISTORY OF HORROR

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, and Ari Aster.

Today AMC released all-new assets from season two of Eli Roth's History of Horror premiering Saturday, October 10 at 10:00pm ET/9c, including the official key art, teaser and episodic images.

Watch the trailer below!

Season Two of Eli Roth's History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror is produced by The Content Group (ESPN's 30 For 30, Nat Geo's Breakthrough) and Marwar Junction Productions (Disney +'s Earth to Ned, BET's Murder in the Thirst). The series writer/showrunner is Kurt Sayenga. Executive producers are Eli Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You