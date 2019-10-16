VIDEO: Watch a Promo For the Farewell Season of WILL & GRACE

The farewell season of Will & Grace premieres on October 24.

The series will conclude following an 11-season, 246-episode run over the course of four decades as one of the most influential sitcoms of our generation.

Watch a promo for the season below!

"Will & Grace," which returned to NBC in September 2017 on the momentum of a 2016 election-themed mini-reunion episode that drew more than 7 million views, will go down in TV history as one of the most acclaimed comedies of all time. The series earned an astonishing 91 Emmy Award nominations, 18 Emmy wins (including Outstanding Comedy Series) and seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos. In addition, the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.

After the series was renewed for its 10-episode, 2017 comeback, the network soon increased the episode order to 16. Add in the 18 episodes for the 2018-19 season and 18 for 2019-20 season, and fans of "Will & Grace" were able to enjoy 52 episodes in addition to the show's original 1998-2006 run.





