VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Series Premiere of ALMOST FAMILY

Don't miss the series premiere of ALMOST FAMILY, TONIGHT at 9/8c only on FOX! Watch a preview below!

Executive producer Jason Katims ("Friday NightLights," "Parenthood") and writer Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you ALMOST FAMILY (wt), the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family. An only child (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") finds her life turned upside down when her father (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Ordinary People") reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "The Following," "90210," and Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry").

As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family. The series also stars Mustafa Elzein ("Sequestered"), Mo McRae ("Big Little Lies," "Pitch") and Victoria Cartagena ("Manifest").





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You