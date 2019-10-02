VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Series Premiere of ALMOST FAMILY

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

Don't miss the series premiere of ALMOST FAMILY, TONIGHT at 9/8c only on FOX! Watch a preview below!

Executive producer Jason Katims ("Friday NightLights," "Parenthood") and writer Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you ALMOST FAMILY (wt), the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family. An only child (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") finds her life turned upside down when her father (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Ordinary People") reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "The Following," "90210," and Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry").

As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family. The series also stars Mustafa Elzein ("Sequestered"), Mo McRae ("Big Little Lies," "Pitch") and Victoria Cartagena ("Manifest").

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of the Series Premiere of ALMOST FAMILY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Hear Idina Menzel Sing 'Into the Unknown' in New Special Look at FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'I Will Always Love You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Carole King Sings 'Beautiful' at The Global Citizen Festival