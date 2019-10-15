VIDEO: Watch a Preview of Netflix's Christmas Lineup!

Article Pixel Oct. 15, 2019  

Netflix is your home for the holidays. Whether you want a joyous family comedy, a magically festive romance or a delicious sugar fix, we have just what you need to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

Featuring new films & series, including: Holiday In The Wild (11/1), Let It Snow (11/8), Klaus (11/15), The Knight Before Christmas (11/21), Nailed It! Holiday Season 2 (11/22), Merry Happy Whatever (11/28), Holiday Rush (11/28), Sugar Rush Christmas (11/29) and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5).

Watch the preview below!

VIDEO: Watch a Preview of Netflix's Christmas Lineup!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter Appear in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan and Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' From HERCULES
  • VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at L.A. Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Starring Renee Fleming