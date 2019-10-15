VIDEO: Watch a Preview of Netflix's Christmas Lineup!

Netflix is your home for the holidays. Whether you want a joyous family comedy, a magically festive romance or a delicious sugar fix, we have just what you need to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

Featuring new films & series, including: Holiday In The Wild (11/1), Let It Snow (11/8), Klaus (11/15), The Knight Before Christmas (11/21), Nailed It! Holiday Season 2 (11/22), Merry Happy Whatever (11/28), Holiday Rush (11/28), Sugar Rush Christmas (11/29) and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5).

Watch the preview below!





