VIDEO: Watch a New Teaser Trailer for HOUSE OF GUCCI

The new film will hit theaters on November 24.

Oct. 27, 2021  

A new teaser trailer for House of Gucci has been revealed!

See the all-star cast in action led by Academy Award-winner Lady Gaga and Tony-nominee Adam Driver, with Tony and Academy Award- winner Al Pacino, Academy Award-winner Jared Leto, Tony Award and Academy Award -winner Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Salma Hayek.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.

House of Gucci will be released only in theaters on November 24, 2021.

Watch the new teaser here:

