VIDEO: Watch a New Promo for CHARMED on The CW

Article Pixel Dec. 9, 2019  

After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Watch the promo for new episodes below!

