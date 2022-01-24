VIDEO: Watch a New HOUSE OF GUCCI Behind the Scenes Special

MGM has released a new half hour special about the creation of House of Gucci. The new documentary features new footage from the making of the film and interviews with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Ridley Scott, and more creatives from the film.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

The cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Watch the new special here: