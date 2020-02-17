Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch a Look Behind the Scenes of BATWOMAN on The CW!

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

Watch the behind-the-scenes look below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

