VIDEO: Watch a First Look at the 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES

Ricky Gervais has built a reputation for no-filter fun, and he's returning to host for a fifth time. Once the curtains go up, expect the unexpected.

Don't miss the Golden Globes, live on Sunday, January 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. THE GOLDEN GLOBES serve as the official kickoff to the 2020 awards season. Twenty-five categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year™," is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It's also one of the few awards shows that combines the honorees of both film and television.

