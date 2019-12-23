VIDEO: Watch a First Look at the 77TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES

Ricky Gervais has built a reputation for no-filter fun, and he's returning to host for a fifth time. Once the curtains go up, expect the unexpected.

Don't miss the Golden Globes, live on Sunday, January 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

Watch the promo below!

Global comedy superstar Ricky Gervais, in his unique and legendary fashion, will resume hosting duties for a record fifth time at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. THE GOLDEN GLOBES serve as the official kickoff to the 2020 awards season. Twenty-five categories - 14 in film and 11 in television - are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year™," is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It's also one of the few awards shows that combines the honorees of both film and television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You