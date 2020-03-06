VIDEO: Watch a Featurette for WESTWORLD Season Three

Article Pixel Mar. 6, 2020  

Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul discuss their shared fandom of the series and the new narrative in advance of the Season 3 premiere.

Watch the featurette below!

Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more - this dark odyssey follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Now renewed for Season 3.

VIDEO: Watch a Featurette for WESTWORLD Season Three
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: 'Any Dem Will Do' for Randy Rainbow on Super Tuesday!
  • VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End
  • VIDEO: James Taylor Performs 'Almost Like Being in Love' From BRIGADOON on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Go Crazy' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW