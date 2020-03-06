VIDEO: Watch a Featurette for WESTWORLD Season Three

Evan Rachel Wood and Aaron Paul discuss their shared fandom of the series and the new narrative in advance of the Season 3 premiere.

Watch the featurette below!

Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and more - this dark odyssey follows the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Now renewed for Season 3.





