VIDEO: Watch a Dreamers Promo for KATY KEENE

Article Pixel Dec. 9, 2019  

Katy Keene premieres Thursday, February 6 on The CW!

Watch the promo below.

Fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and "It Girl" Pepper Smith - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Watch a Dreamers Promo for KATY KEENE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Adam Driver Sing 'Being Alive' From COMPANY in His Film MARRIAGE STORY
  • VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Reveals He Used Breitbart Comments for Bob Ewell's Lines in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Weezer's 'Lost in the Woods' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN and INTO THE WOODS in Her Car