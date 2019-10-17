VIDEO: Watch a Clip from SUPERNATURAL on The CW!

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its thirteenth season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They've come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.

Watch a clip below!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, The 100, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: Watch a Clip from SUPERNATURAL on The CW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Ben Platt And Kelly Clarkson Sing An Original Arrangement of 'Make You Feel My Love'
  • VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!
  • VIDEO: Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Performs on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center Perform 'Holding Out For a Hero'