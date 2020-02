Rev. Al Sharpton reflects on how Muhammad Ali was able to speak his mind on The Dick Cavett Show about racial inequality. Watch Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes now on HBO

Watch the clip below!

HBO is the home of award-winning and critically-acclaimed series, documentaries, movies and sporting events like Westworld, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, GAME OF THRONES and more!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You