VIDEO: Watch Zazie Beetz Talk About Knitting a Hat for Her Cat on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Zazie Beetz talks about knitting hats for both babies and cats, working with Joaquin Phoenix on the set of Joker and reuniting with the cast of Atlanta on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Watch the clip below!

