VIDEO: Watch Woody Harrelson Talk About His Weird Dinner With The President on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Woody Harrelson talked about his return to SNL and reuniting with the cast of Zombieland for Zombieland: Double Tap and shares the origin story of his Elvis impersonation. Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

