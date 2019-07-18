VIDEO: Watch Trailer For New Netflix Special From Whitney Cummings

Whitney Cummings riffs on feminism, technology, service dog buttholes, and more in her fourth stand-up comedy special. Prepare to be touched.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 148 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Watch Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? Only on Netflix!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You