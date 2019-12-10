VIDEO: Watch Timothée Chalamet and Jimmy Fallon Audition for Greta Gerwig Movies on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Timothée Chalamet shares why he's so passionate about Little Women and why Greta Gerwig's extraordinary take on the novel is so important for young boys and girls to see.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You