VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 12 Reunion Trailer

The reunion will kick off on Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Bravo has shared the mid-season trailer for season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The three part reunion will kick off on Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo.

This season, the women attempted to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proved that living this large is more than meets the eye. In true Beverly Hills fashion, however, nothing can keep these ladies away from a good time.

The season featured an intense trip to Aspen as Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne target Kathy Hilton to hold her accountable for the allegedly "hateful" behaviour that they witnessed on the trip. The new trailer features Hilton firing back, stating that Rinna targeted her because her "contract was coming up."

Returning for a season of exhilarating highs and shocking lows are housewives Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New to the season, but well-established in the glittering 90210, are housewife Diana Jenkins and friend Sheree Zampino.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Watch the explosive trailer here:

