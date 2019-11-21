VIDEO: Watch Stephen Colbert Learn How to Play Rugby

Stephen Colbert's epic quest to become The Newest Zealander continues, as our host tackles something near and dear to all Kiwis: rugby! Watch as Stephen teams up with players from one of the winningest teams in all of sports, New Zealand's national team, known as the All Blacks.

Watch the clip below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



